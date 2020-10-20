Create
Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Can Gareth Bale help Tottenham to a win in the Europa League this Thursday?
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Oct 2020, 23:05 IST
Preview
The 2020-21 edition of the Europa League begins again this week, and on Thursday, it’s the turn of Tottenham Hotspur to continue their campaign in the group stage.

Jose Mourinho’s side play host to Austrian side LASK in what should be a winnable game for the North London side – but there can be no room for error given the importance of the competition to Tottenham's fortunes this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Head-to-Head

Prior to this weekend’s bizarre last-minute collapse against West Ham, Tottenham had been on a great run of form in recent weeks.

The week before October’s international break saw them knock Chelsea out of the EFL Cup, hammer Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League, and finally smash Manchester United 6-1 in Premier League action.

Even taking into account the 3-3 draw with the Hammers, Tottenham are unbeaten in nine matches.

LASK, meanwhile, have been on a decent run this season, winning four of their six games thus far, including two in Europa League action. However, their last league game saw them beaten comfortably 3-0 by Rapid Wien.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-W-D

LASK form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Team News

Young defender Japhet Tanganga is a doubt, while Eric Dier and Giovani Lo Celso both missed Tottenham’s draw with West Ham, but could be in contention to play in this game. The returning Gareth Bale is likely to start, but expect Jose Mourinho to name a much-changed side overall.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Japhet Tanganga

Suspended: None

LASK will be without midfielder Dominik Reiter, who has a torn cruciate ligament. Outside of that, the Austrian side will be able to call upon a full-strength squad.

Injured: Dominik Reiter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale

LASK predicted XI (4-3-3): Tobias Lawal, Christian Ramsebner, Petar Filipovic, Philipp Weisinger, Reinhold Ranftl, James Holland, Peter Michori, Rene Renner, Andreas Gruber, Husein Balic, Marko Raguz

Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Prediction

In all honesty, this should be a comfortable win for Tottenham. Jose Mourinho’s side have become one of the Premier League’s most potent attacking forces, and this should be a chance for the likes of Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius to find themselves amongst the goals.

Tottenham’s defence is by no means watertight, but it’s unlikely that LASK will be the side to test them in this competition. Expect a heavy home win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 LASK

Published 20 Oct 2020, 23:05 IST
Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur Gareth Bale Dele Alli Jose Mourinho
