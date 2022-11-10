Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they take on Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side allowed Arsenal and Manchester City to gain ground on them with their 2-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend. To make matters worse, their hopes of winning silverware this term were dented in midweek as they got knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper's men earned a 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday night to compound their misery.

Tottenham have now slipped to fourth in the Premier League table with 26 points, one behind Newcastle United who have climbed to third. Spurs have lost three of their last four Premier League matches and there is a feeling that their weaknesses are being slowly exposed.

With the likes of Cristian Romero and Son Heung-Min sidelined for Saturday, Spurs will have their work cut out against Leeds United. They are winless in their last three games at home and will be desperate to turn it around against Jesse Marsch's men.

Leeds United have certainly shown signs of coming together as a group in recent weeks. However, they failed to translate their recent Premier League form into their EFL campaign as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

But wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth will encourage Leeds to fancy their chances as they travel to North London to take on Spurs on Saturday. They haven't won three league games in a row since the last three matchdays of the 2020-21 season and will be keen to get that sorted out against Conte's men.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Battles

Leeds United have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have won each of their last five home league games against Leeds.

Spurs have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League. That's as many as they had lost in the previous 24 games.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded first in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Leeds United were on an eight-game winless run prior to picking up successive victories over Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are without Son and Romero but have received a massive injury boost with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison returning to the fray.

Despite their recent upturn in form, Leeds United might find it hard to get the better of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as the latter will be desperate to produce a response.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

