Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th December

Tottenham Hotspur are set to return to Premier League action after their Covid-19 shutdown to host high-flying Liverpool on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur have had four matches postponed in the last two weeks across the Premier League and the Europa Conference League. A recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club had rendered their squad thin and the matches had to be postponed.

They are not back to full strength yet but as things stand, Sunday's clash against Liverpool is set to go ahead. Antonio Conte's men resumed training with as many as 16 players on Wednesday. They are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 25 points from 14 games.

Their last game came against Norwich City whom they dispatched 3-0 at home on December 5.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have their own set of absentees after recent Covid-19 tests. The Merseysiders have won all three of their Premier League matches in the last two weeks. Players like Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho were missing as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield in midweek.

Spurs will be well rested here and they have only conceded one goal in four Premier League matches since Antonio Conte took charge as manager. Liverpool have been making mincemeat of their opponents in recent times and it will be an exciting contest between the two sides on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have lost all of their last six games against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against their Sunday opponents.

None of Spurs' last 18 home games in the Premier League have ended as a draw. They have won 12 and lost six.

Liverpool have not failed to score in each of their 26 away games across all competitions.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in each of his last 15 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction

This match will be a good test of how solid Tottenham Hotspur's backline has become under Antonio Conte. Liverpool have been in fantastic form and they are likely to prove too much to handle for a depleted Tottenham Hotspur side.

Several of Spurs players' are unlikely to have gained proper match fitness after contracting the coronavirus and are also expected to be rusty. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been in irrepressible form for Liverpool. This should be three points in the bag for the Merseysiders.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score at any time - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith