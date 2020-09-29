Tottenham Hotspur vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

This Thursday sees another game in the 2020-21 Europa League for Tottenham Hotspur, as they play host to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in the playoff round of the competition.

The winners will advance into the Group Stage – and reportedly pick up a £15 million payout in the process, something that would be valuable for Tottenham indeed.

Jose Mourinho’s side aim to pull off the victory while the Green Apes look to cause a huge upset.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

Tottenham dropped their first game of the 2020-21 season when they fell to defeat against Everton. However, their results have since improved, as they’ve won two Europa League games and also smashed Southampton in the Premier League.

However, their draw against Newcastle United this weekend will have frustrated Mourinho – and tonight also sees them take on London rivals Chelsea in a tricky EFL Cup tie.

Maccabi Haifa, meanwhile, have run through three Europa League ties thus far, most recently overcoming Russian side FC Rostov. On the domestic front, they’ve won their first two games of the 2020-21 Israeli Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Maccabi Haifa form guide: W-W-W-W-W

🗣️ New signing @sergio_regui features in our exclusive main interview in Thursday night’s official matchday programme for the visit of Maccabi Haifa.



📖 ⤵️ Order your copy before 4pm (UK) to receive it in time for the game!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 28, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Jose Mourinho’s concerns right now regard his side’s crazy schedule more than their actual injury woes. Tottenham play Chelsea in the EFL Cup two days before this game and three days later they’re set to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale and Japhet Tanganga remain out of action with injuries, while Son Heung Min is likely to miss out too due to a hamstring injury suffered in this weekend’s draw with Newcastle.

Injured: Son Heung Min, Gareth Bale, Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maccabi Haifa appear to have a full-strength squad to choose from, although winger Yanic Wildschut is likely to be unavailable. He contracted Covid-19 on September 21 and likely won’t be ready for a return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yanic Wildschut

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn

Maccabi Haifa predicted XI (5-3-2): Josh Cohen, San Menachem, Bogdan Planich, Ofri Arad, Eid Habashi, Ernest Mabuka, Neta Lavie, Dolev Haziza, Chiron Cherry, Muhammad Abu Fani, Nikita Rokavica

Tottenham Hotspur vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Tottenham appear to be taking the Europa League very seriously – Mourinho has already suggested he’s going to prioritise the competition over and above the EFL Cup, for instance. That means that he’s likely to name a near full-strength side for this week’s game.

Maccabi Haifa may prove to be a trickier test than Shkendija were last week, but they’re still European minnows in comparison to Spurs and Mourinho’s side have the advantage of playing at home this week. They should win this match comfortably.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Maccabi Haifa