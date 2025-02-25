Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The North London outfit thrashed Ipswich Town by a comprehensive 4-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 68 matches apiece out of the 173 games played between the two teams.

Tottenham Hotspur won their reverse fixture against Manchester City by a 4-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double against the Cityzens for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

After a run of four defeats on the trot away from home without scoring a single goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Manchester City won this exact fixture by a 2-0 margin last season.

Manchester City are winless in their last three matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been shockingly underwhelming on multiple fronts so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Cityzens showed glimpses of their ability against Liverpool last week and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have tormented Manchester City in the past and will back themselves against a struggling unit on their home turf. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Ad

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback