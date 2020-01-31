Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: Last 3 meetings | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham face off with Manchester City in a Premier League clash this weekend

This Sunday sees a major Premier League clash near the top of the table, as 2nd placed Manchester City look to close the gap on leaders Liverpool by defeating Tottenham Hotspur – who currently sit in 6th – at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Both teams picked up Premier League victories in their last game; City defeating Sheffield United 0-1 at Bramall Lane and Spurs beating bottom club Norwich 2-1 at home, and while Pep Guardiola’s side will likely come into this fixture as favourites, his old rival Jose Mourinho will be desperate to pick up what would be Tottenham’s first major scalp this season.

Here is a look at the last 3 meetings between these Premier League powerhouses.

Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

August 17th 2019, Premier League

Gabriel Jesus saw a goal controversially ruled out in the last meeting between the two sides

The last time these two sides met was in a thriller in the second gameweek of the current Premier League season. City came into the game as heavy favourites after Spurs had stuttered to an opening day win over newly promoted Aston Villa, and early on it looked like they would comfortably assert their dominance, with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring with a header from a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne cross after 20 minutes.

Despite being under the cosh, though, Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs struck back instantly, with Erik Lamela firing home from outside the box during a rare attack. Pep Guardiola’s side continued to boss the game, however, when Sergio Aguero slotted home from another De Bruyne cross after 35 minutes, it looked like curtains for Tottenham.

Somehow though, Pochettino’s side held firm, and found a surprising equaliser when substitute Lucas Moura headed in from a corner with his first touch after basically arriving undetected in the penalty area.

There was still time for plenty of drama, too; a final attack from City in added time resulted in Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net, only for VAR to controversially rule the goal out after adjudging that the ball had hit the arm of Aymeric Laporte before finding its way to the Brazilian.

In the end City finished the match with 30 shots on goal to Tottenham’s 3 – two of which found their way into the net – meaning that Guardiola’s side had to see this as points dropped rather than one gained.

