Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The North London outfit defeated Preston North End by a 3-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Cityzens edged Arsenal to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be intent on taking it up a notch this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Tottenham Hotspur and have won 66 out of the 167 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 65 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur lost the reverse fixture last month by a 4-2 margin and last lost both league matches against Manchester City in a single season in the 2018-19 campaign.

Manchester City have lost their last three away Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur by an aggregate 5-0 margin and have never failed to score in four consecutive away league games against a single opponent.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost four of their last five home games in the Premier League - their worst record in this regard since 2014.

Manchester City have lost two of their last five Premier League games away from home - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 37 such matches preceding this run.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season and will need to work hard to keep up with Arsenal in the title race. The reigning champions are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have troubled Manchester City in the past but will have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

