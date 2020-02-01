Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news, and more | Premier League 2019-20

Old rivals meet yet again

The pick of this weekend's games is on Sunday in North London as Jose Mourinho faces his old rival Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are set to host the defending champions Manchester City in what promises to be an exciting game, with both teams having a lot to play for.

Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points off fourth-placed Chelsea, while reigning champions City sit a whopping 19 points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool. The home team are fighting hard for a Champions League place, whereas the Cityzens will be looking to make one final push for a league title which seems all but gone at this point in the season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head to Head

City lead the overall head-to-head with 63 wins to Tottenham's 61, while there have also been 36 draws between the two English rivals.

The two teams most recently met during the third week of this season, where a controversial VAR decision helped Spurs gain an important draw at the Etihad. Since Pep took over the reins at the Etihad, City have a good record against Spurs in the Premier League - they have not lost to them in the league since 2016. However, Spurs did knock City out of the Champions League last season in a dramatic two-legged tie.

It has not been smooth sailing for Jose since he took over at the London club - he has only one win in his last five games in the Premier League. Spurs recently emerged victorious against Norwich, and they will look to take that small amount of confidence into this game against an in-form opposition.

The Cityzens were beaten by Manchester United at home during the midweek, but managed to advance to the finals of the League Cup despite that loss. City have won four of their last five in the league, and are the heavy favourites going into this game against an inconsistent Spurs, who have kept just two clean sheets in 17 games with Mourinho in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions): DLWDWD

Man City form (all competitions): WWDWWL

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur - Mourinho will be without the services of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies, all of whom have been out for a while due to injury. Otherwise, the Portuguese coach has a fully fit squad to choose from, with the likes of Japhet Tanganga pushing for a first-team place.

Injuries - Harry Kane, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko

Manchester City - Leroy Sane is unavailable for this game despite his excellent recovery from a knee injury. However, Pep has mentioned that the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, and Benjamin Mendy are all fit for this game and should play a part. The manager made a couple of changes to his team in the midweek clash against Manchester United, but the usual starters are expected to feature.

Injuries - Leroy Sane

Kane is out for the home team, whereas Aguero will feature for the visitors

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur - Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davidson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga; Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Ming

Manchester City - Ederson; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Aleksander Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

Despite a shaky season and a midweek loss, Manchester City look as strong as they have done in quite a while with four wins in their last five games and a squad which is now almost fully fit.

Mourinho and Pep have a longstanding rivalry, but the absence of star striker Kane and the lack of clean sheets is a worrying sign for the home manager.

Verdict - Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester City

