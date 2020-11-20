Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

This will be the Cityzens' first game since manager Pep Guardiola put pen to paper on a new deal at the club, which is set to keep him there until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City are currently five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with a game in hand.

With the international breaks out of the way for the foreseeable future, Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will look for their teams to build a head of steam heading into the congested festive period fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur are on a high after winning each of their last three Premier League games. The only Premier League game that they haven't won in the last five was due to a spectacular capitulation against West Ham United at home, but Jose Mourinho will be confident of his side being able to match Manchester City stride-for-stride.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City hold a narrow advantage against Tottenham Hotspur, having won 62 games against them, while Spurs have only beaten City 62 times.

The two teams have played 36 draws in 161 previous matches between them.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Manchester City form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Matt Doherty, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Bergwijn and Tanguy Ndombele.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matt Doherty

Fernandinho's injury is expected to keep him out for a bit longer, as is the case with Benjamin Mendy. Nathan Ake, too, picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with the Netherlands, and will miss this game.

In a boost for Guardiola, Sergio Aguero should be available for selection again after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Injured: Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; erran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Prediction

This will be a close game, especially given that both teams have recently built up a run of decent form, and have had a knack of winning games even without being at their best.

We are predicting a score draw in this one.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester City