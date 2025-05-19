Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21 2025

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face off in Bilbao's San Mames Stadium in the final of the UEFA Europa League this Wednesday.

Ad

Both Tottenham and Manchester United have suffered terrible domestic campaigns this season, and look set to finish just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

A Europa League win on Wednesday would absolutely make the season a successful one for either side, though - so will it be Spurs or the Red Devils in Bilbao this week?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have already faced off on three occasions this season, with Tottenham coming out on top in all three matches. Across those matches, they have scored a total of eight goals, while conceding just three in turn, all in the EFL Cup meeting in December.

Tottenham have been woeful in domestic competition this season and have only won one of their last eleven league matches. However, they have been fantastic in Europe, and have lost just two of their 14 matches in the Europa League, winning their last three in a row.

Manchester United have been just as bad as Tottenham in Premier League competition this season, but they have made it through to the Europa League final without losing a single game.

Manchester United are the highest-scoring team in the Europa League this season, having scored 35 goals thus far. Only two sides in the history of the competition have scored more goals, and their recent 5-4 win over Lyon is the highest-scoring game in Europa League history.

Tottenham have not won a trophy since their EFL Cup win back in 2008, despite making it to four finals - including the 2019 Champions League final - since then. Remarkably, they failed to score in all four of those games, meaning the last Spurs player to score in a final was Jonathan Woodgate, who netted the winner in 2008.

Ad

Trending

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction

Based on their history in cup finals, Manchester United may have the edge here. They are a serial winning side, and even in poor season by their standards last year, they won the FA Cup.

However, despite United looking for Champions League qualification with a win here, Tottenham arguably need the victory more. Their fans have been starved of trophies for over a decade, and a win here could be the catalyst to changing the entire mindset of the club.

Ad

To add to this, ignoring form, it's hard to ignore the fact that Spurs have beaten United on three occasions already this season, and have largely made it look simple, dominating the games.

Assuming Tottenham don't over-think the occasion, then, this could be the best chance they'll have to end their trophy drought. The prediction, then, is a tight win for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win.

Ad

Tip 2: Game to feature at least two goals - Yes (there have been at least two goals scored in all of Manchester United's Europa League matches this season).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score in the first half - Yes (Tottenham have scored in the first half of all three of their games against Manchester United this season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More