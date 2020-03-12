Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

After a recent slump in form, can Tottenham regain their mojo for their weekend clash with Manchester United?

This Sunday sees a major Premier League showdown in North London, as Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s resurgent Manchester United outfit.

With Tottenham in the midst of their worst slide in recent memory – no wins since February 16th – their hopes of Champions League football are now hanging by a thread.

By contrast, United are on their strongest run in some time and are without a loss since January 22nd. A win for Solskjaer’s side would go a long way in cementing their top four hopes while also ending Tottenham’s, so there’s a lot at stake in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides faced off was in Mourinho’s third game in charge of Tottenham; it also marked his first loss in the job, as two Marcus Rashford goals handed the Red Devils a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

In recent times, results between the two sides have been mixed; the last 4 seasons have seen an even split, with the last draw coming back in December 2014.

Recent form certainly favours United; they’re unbeaten in 10 matches while Spurs have slumped to defeats in 5 of their last 6.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Team News

Tottenham’s rotten luck with injuries continued this week with the news that Steven Bergwijn will be out for the foreseeable future with a badly sprained ankle; he joins long-term injury concerns Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, and Son Heung Min on the shelf.

Ben Davies will also miss out due to a hamstring injury, while Juan Foyth is a doubt. Davinson Sanchez was absent from Spurs’ recent loss to RB Leipzig, but is expected to return this weekend.

Injured: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung Min, Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: None

Paul Pogba is unlikely to return to action this weekend, but he could be back in time for United's Europa League match with LASK Linz next week. Marcus Rashford is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s only other injury concern as the England striker is still recovering from a fractured back.

Injured: Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-1-2): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Prediction

On paper this ought to be an even game, but it’s hard to know what to expect from Tottenham right now based on their poor form coming into the clash, as well as their lengthy injury list. Jose Mourinho will have a plan for United, and if he sets up his side to sit deep, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men may struggle to break them down.

However, the addition of Bruno Fernandes has given the Red Devils a much-needed creative boost, and Spurs seem so depleted and low on confidence right now that it’d be hard to pick them in good conscience. You can’t count Mourinho’s side out entirely, but it’s likely they’ll slump to another defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United