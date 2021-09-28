Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Tottenham Hotspur will host Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.
The home side come into the game on the back of a debilitating 3-1 defeat away to city rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday. Heung-Min Son scored a second-half consolation for the Lilywhites after the Gunners had raced into a three-goal halftime lead via goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.
Mura had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless home draw with Koper in the Slovenian Prva Liga.
The visitors currently sit bottom of the standings in Group G, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to Vittesse on home turf two weeks ago. Tottenham's 2-2 draw away to Rennes places them in second spot in the table.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Head-to-Head
This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each be keen to register their first win to boost their chances of qualifying from the group.
Tottenham have been in dire form of late, with their penalty shootout victory over Wolves in the League Cup representing their sole victory in their last five games. Mura have registered two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.
Tottenham form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L
Mura form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Team News
Tottenham
Steven Bergwijn (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (knock) are the only two injury concerns for the home side. There are no suspension worries for manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
Injuries: Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn
Suspension: None
Mura
Samsondin Ouro is the only injury concern for the visitors.
Injury: Samsondin Ouro
Suspension: None
Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Predicted XI
Tottenham Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rondon, Matt Doherty; Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura
Mura predicted XI (3-5-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm, Ziga Skoflek; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot
Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Prediction
Tottenham need a victory to boost confidence in their squad and their game against NS Mura offers the Premier League side the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.
There is simply too much difference in quality between the two sides for this to be an even contest and Tottenham should easily win this one with a convincing victory.
Prediction: Tottenham 4-0 Mura