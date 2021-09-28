Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Tottenham Hotspur will host Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a debilitating 3-1 defeat away to city rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday. Heung-Min Son scored a second-half consolation for the Lilywhites after the Gunners had raced into a three-goal halftime lead via goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Mura had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless home draw with Koper in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial 📅 A date and time for our fourth round Carabao Cup tie with Burnley has been confirmed.



All the info ⤵️ 📅 A date and time for our fourth round Carabao Cup tie with Burnley has been confirmed.



All the info ⤵️

The visitors currently sit bottom of the standings in Group G, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat to Vittesse on home turf two weeks ago. Tottenham's 2-2 draw away to Rennes places them in second spot in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each be keen to register their first win to boost their chances of qualifying from the group.

Tottenham have been in dire form of late, with their penalty shootout victory over Wolves in the League Cup representing their sole victory in their last five games. Mura have registered two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Tottenham form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Mura form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Team News

Tottenham

Steven Bergwijn (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (knock) are the only two injury concerns for the home side. There are no suspension worries for manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Injuries: Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn

Suspension: None

Mura

Samsondin Ouro is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Samsondin Ouro

Suspension: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Predicted XI

Tottenham Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rondon, Matt Doherty; Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura

Mura predicted XI (3-5-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Klemen Pucko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm, Ziga Skoflek; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

Tottenham Hotspur vs Mura Prediction

Tottenham need a victory to boost confidence in their squad and their game against NS Mura offers the Premier League side the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Also Read

There is simply too much difference in quality between the two sides for this to be an even contest and Tottenham should easily win this one with a convincing victory.

Prediction: Tottenham 4-0 Mura

Edited by Shardul Sant