Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Magpies slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The North London outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United this week and has a point to prove in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 73 out of the 168 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 61 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost each of their last two matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - their longest such run against the Magpies since 2008.

Newcastle United have won 11 matches away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - their joint-most such victories against a single opponent in the competition.

Matches between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have witnessed 177 goals in 56 meetings in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the competition.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home in London in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming against Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have shown improvement under Ange Postecoglou but seem to have hit a snag over the past month. The hosts have struggled defensively over the past week and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Newcastle United are also yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Kulusevski to score - Yes