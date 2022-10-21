Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Magpies edged Everton to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate under Antonio Conte. The North London outfit slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester United this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 73 out of the 166 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 59 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games against Newcastle United, winning both games last season and scoring eight goals in the process.

Newcastle United have won 10 away games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - their joint-highest against a single opponent in the competition.

Newcastle United won their previous Premier League game in London by a 4-1 margin and have not won consecutive league games in the capital since 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last eight Premier League games at home, scoring 22 goals and conceding only five during this period.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last six away games in the Premier League but have played out draws in three of these matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur were outplayed by Manchester United this week and will need to produce an immediate reaction on Sunday. The likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were unable to make their mark against the Red Devils and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Here's what Antonio had to say following last night's defeat Here's what Antonio had to say following last night's defeat ⤵️ https://t.co/E04LDuul9P

Newcastle United have been a robust outfit under Eddie Howe and will be intent on amending their poor recent record against Spurs. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

