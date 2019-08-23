Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Preview, where to watch and more | Premier League 2019/20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 19 // 23 Aug 2019, 03:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newcastle will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on Spurs on Sunday

This Sunday sees Tottenham Hotspur play host to Newcastle United, and while the fortunes of both clubs couldn’t feel much further apart right now, it’s safe to say that both teams will be absolutely gunning for 3 points come game time.

Spurs picked up a win on the opening weekend over newly-promoted Aston Villa – but only after being behind for the majority of the game – and last weekend saw them scrape a draw with champions Manchester City. Newcastle meanwhile – under the guidance of new boss Steve Bruce – have lost their opening two games, going down 0-1 to Arsenal and then being thumped 3-1 by Premier League newcomers Norwich City.

On paper, this looks like a comfortable win for Tottenham, but as we all know, anything can happen in the Premier League – and the Magpies faithful would be ecstatic if Bruce and his squad can spring an unlikely upset.

Kickoff Information

Date: 25th August 2019

Time: 16:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: Mike Dean

TV Coverage: Sky Sports PL (UK), NBCSN (US), Star Sports (India)

Form Guide

Last 5 Premier League fixtures

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur: L-L-D-W-D

Newcastle United: D-L-W-L-L

Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur: 70 wins

Newcastle United: 58 wins

Draws: 32 draws

Betting Information

Tottenham to win: 1/5

Newcastle to win: 13/1

Both teams to score: 11/10

Harry Kane to score first: 12/5

Miguel Almiron to score at any time: 9/2

Match Facts

Does Dean forecast bad luck for Spurs?

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has a history with Mike Dean, who will take charge of Sunday's game

The fact that Mike Dean has been confirmed as referee for this fixture might give Spurs fans some cause for alarm. The 51-year-old official took charge of five Spurs fixtures last season – and Mauricio Pochettino’s men won just two of those games.

Most worryingly, the last time Dean refereed a Tottenham game was their 2-1 defeat to Burnley in February – a game that saw Pochettino angrily confront the official after the game after a contentious decision saw Burnley awarded a corner which led to a goal for Chris Wood.

Pochettino was charged with misconduct by the FA for the incident, while Dean was then removed as the fourth official for Tottenham’s following game to avoid any further issues.

Given the current climate – with the controversy surrounding VAR and refereeing calls seemingly taking place every week – you probably wouldn’t bet against something going down between Pochettino and Dean this Sunday, particularly if things go wrong for Tottenham.

Will the ‘Son’ be shining again?

Heung Min Son struck the winner for Spurs in their last game against Newcastle

Tottenham fans will be happy to know that this Sunday should mark the return of their quicksilver Korean attacker Heung Min Son, who has been unavailable due to a suspension following his red card at the tail end of 2018/19 against Bournemouth.

Son – who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season – also has history against Newcastle, as he scored a late winner for Tottenham in their last game against the Magpies at Wembley in February, part of a hot run for the attacker as he scored in 3 straight games following his return from international duty.

Right now Son is on somewhat of a lean streak – he hasn’t scored since his famous brace against Manchester City in last season’s Champions League – which means he’ll be gunning to find the back of the net on Sunday, and that could prove to be bad news for Steve Bruce’s side.

Can Newcastle recapture the 2016 magic?

Mauricio Pochettino's worst result as Tottenham boss came against Newcastle in 2016

Newcastle have found it tough against Tottenham in recent years; Spurs did the double over them in both 2018/19 and 2017/18, and across those four games they’ve only managed to score one goal. The player who found the net? Spanish striker Joselu, who has since moved to Alaves.

However, the Magpies can comfort themselves in the fact that they arguably dished out the worst beating that Spurs have ever taken under Pochettino – in the final game of the 2015/16 season, and to add insult to injury, the 5-1 defeat came after Newcastle had already been relegated.

For those who’ve forgotten, Tottenham were attempting to chase eventual champions Leicester City in the race for the Premier League title, but a 2-2 draw with Chelsea handed the crown to the Foxes – and Spurs then self-destructed, losing 1-2 to Southampton before their heavy loss to Newcastle.

In his book Brave New World – which details Tottenham’s 2016/17 campaign – Pochettino states his disgust with the result. Spurs fans will be hoping for an ending more like their recent matches with Newcastle on Sunday.

Bruce’s bad luck against Tottenham

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hasn't won against Tottenham since April 2010

Steve Bruce hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best of starts at St. James’s Park – not only was he brought in to replace the super-popular Rafael Benitez, who left the club in the summer following the ending of his contract – but his side have failed to secure a point in their first two fixtures of 2019/20.

And if Bruce’s record against Tottenham is anything to go by, things aren’t about to change come Sunday. As a manager, Bruce has faced off against Spurs on 22 occasions with his various sides, and he’s only been victorious on 3 of them – while losing on 13 occasions.

In fact, you have to go back almost a decade – to April 2010 – to find the last time a Bruce-coached team bested Tottenham. That game saw Sunderland defeat Spurs 3-1 with two goals from former Tottenham striker Darren Bent helping to sink his old club.

The only player from the Harry Redknapp-managed Tottenham squad from that day who still remains at the club? Left-back Danny Rose.