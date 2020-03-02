Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur will face Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night as they aim to bring some cheer back into their London-based stadium after suffering three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Jose Mourinho's men endured a 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture before suffering 2-1 and 2-3 Premier League losses to Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's side suffered a 1-0 loss to Liverpool and a 3-0 defeat to the Wolves in the Premier League before finally establishing a 1-0 win in a home fixture against Leicester City over the weekend.

8️⃣ fixtures. 4️⃣ days. #UndertheLights.



Your #EmiratesFACup fifth round week is finally here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/R1I07fPNct — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2020

Also Read: Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

While Norwich City have only won one of their last seven away games against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions. Spurs have only progressed from one of their previous four FA Cup encounters against the Canaries, with their most recent win against this opposition in the competition being in January 1993.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Norwich City form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Team News

Spurs will remain without the services of Harry Kane who suffered a long-term injury to his hamstring on New Year's Day. Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko will also miss the fixture due to a fractured arm and a knee injury respectively. Ryan Sessegnon has missed the last couple of games due to a muscle problem and is a doubt to start the game.

Advertisement

Injuries: Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Hugo Lloris

Meanwhile, the Canaries will head into the encounter without Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram, and Timm Klose, who all suffer from long-term injuries. Their only other injury concern is Christoph Zimmermann who missed their victory over the Foxes over the weekend.

Injuries: Onel Hernandez, Sam Byram, Timm Klose

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Paulo Gazzaniga; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Giovani Lo Celso, Gedson Fernandes, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn

Norwich City Predicted XI: Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis; Alexander Tettey, Tom Trybull, Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur may head into the game as favourites to win, courtesy of their home-field advantage and the quality of their team but their inconsistency, paired with the absence of their key attackers, means the game might just end up being a tight affair.

We expect Norwich City's high-pressure football to trouble Spurs on Wednesday but the north London giants' determination to end their run of losses at their home stadium could just help them enough to see the visitors off and advance to the next stage.

Verdict: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Norwich City

Also Read: Derby County vs Manchester United preview, prediction, team news, and more | FA Cup 2019-20