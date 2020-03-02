Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Chelsea will play host to Liverpool at the FA Cup on Tuesday

Liverpool will be aiming to strengthen their bid for a treble as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The Reds are heading to London on the back of their first Premier League defeat this season as relegation-threatened Watford registered a shock 3-0 win over the league leaders at Vicarage Road over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and will be looking to take advantage of their Merseyside opponents' low morale to establish a win as their Champions League ambitions also appear to be over following a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in their Round of 16 fixture.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Tuesday's encounter will mark the 11th FA Cup meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea, with the London giants holding a historical advantage of six wins to the Merseysiders' four. Their previous encounter in the competition came in 2012 when the Blues won the title after a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Reds in the final.

Chelsea form guide (in all competitions): W-D-L-W-L-D

Liverpool form guide (in all competitions): W-W-W-L-W-L

Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News

Frank Lampard is expected to be without the services of N'Golo Kante who continues to struggle with a muscle injury. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic are also likely to miss out on the fixture due to their respective injury problems.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi will probably step up for the Blues with the manager set to make a decision between Willy Caballero and Kepa Arrizabalaga for the spot between the sticks.

Injuries: N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp could deploy Joe Gomez at the centre of the defence depending on his team rotation strategies while James Milner could also be in contention for a place in the squad after missing the Reds' last two games with a muscle injury. Naby Keita is a doubt but he is scheduled for a fitness test on his hip problem.

The Merseyside giants will remain without the services of Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne on their trip to London, as they have all been ruled out of action due to injuries.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, James Milner

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro

Liverpool Predicted XI: Adrian; Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lewis; Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott; Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool will be determined to respond to their humiliating defeat at Vicarage Road and will be keen on keeping their treble hopes alive by advancing to the next round. However, the encounter is set to be a tight one as Chelsea are likely to field a first-choice line-up to squeeze out a win at Stamford Bridge with the ultimate aim of winning at least one trophy by the end of the season.

We can see this encounter being level after 90 minutes with Liverpool eventually coming out victorious in the penalty shootout.

Verdict: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Reds win on penalties)

