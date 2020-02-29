5 players you didn't know played for Chelsea

Hernan Crespo in action for Chelsea

Chelsea saw a transformation in their fortunes when they were taken over by Roman Abramovich in 2003 and with his status as one of the richest men in the world, the Russian oligarch transformed the club from an average one into European heavyweights almost overnight.

Spurred on by his endless financial backing, they went on a spending spree that saw multiple word-beaters arrive at Stamford Bridge, with Jose Mourinho also paving the way for legendary managers to occupy the dugout.

While some clubs have towed this path and failed to achieve success, this was not the case for Chelsea and no fewer than 16 major trophies have been won in the 16 years since Abramovic arrived, which is significantly more than any other English club has managed in that time.

Several players played a key role in these successes and while some like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel, and Petr Cech among others cemented their legacies as bonafide Blues legends, there are others who passed through without much of a whimper.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of five players who did not leave a major mark while representing Chelsea.

#5 Didier Deschamps (1999-2000)

Didier Deschamps spent one season at Stamford Bridge

Didier Deschamps was part of the World Cup winning squad with France in 1998 and 20 years later, he joined an illustrious list of just three men to have won the prestigious trophy as a player and coach.

His club career was highly associated with Marseille and Juventus, winning the Champions League with both (and is the youngest captain to lift the trophy when he did so with the French side).

Deschamps brought his spell in Italy to an end when he made the transfer to West London but his languid and slow style of play was in sharp contrast to the faster-paced Premier League, which brutally exposed him as a defensive midfielder.

He made just 27 appearances for the Blues before transferring to Valencia and announced his retirement a year later.

