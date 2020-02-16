Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2019-20

Tottenham play host to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie this Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with the first fixtures from the round of 16, and on Wednesday it’s a clash of Bundesliga and Premier League contenders, as Tottenham Hotspur play host to RB Leipzig at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have been on a tremendous run of late, winning their last 3 Premier League games while also navigating their way into the FA Cup fifth round, but they could have their hands full with Die Roten Bullen, who currently sit in 2nd place in the Bundesliga and have lost just 5 games all season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have never faced off with RB Leipzig before; the German side were only founded in 2009 and have competed in European competition twice in their history prior to the current campaign.

In terms of form, Spurs are on a better run; they haven’t suffered a defeat since their 0-1 loss to Liverpool on January 11th, and have won their last 3 games in a row. Leipzig meanwhile saw a long unbeaten run snapped on January 25th, and have lost again since – albeit only in their domestic cup.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-D-W-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig Team News

Tottenham will be without their star striker Harry Kane, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in early January. Moussa Sissoko is also a long-term concern while Erik Lamela may still miss out due to a groin problem, but in a bonus for Mourinho, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso are now both back at full fitness.

Injuries: Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko

Doubtful: Erik Lamela

Suspended: None

Leipzig have confirmed that midfielder Tyler Adams will be out of the game due to a calf strain, while long-term injury issues are still keeping both Willi Orban and Ibrahima Konate on the shelf. Midfielder Kevin Kampl is also a doubt for Wednesday’s game.

Injuries: Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate, Tyler Adams

Doubtful: Kevin Kampl

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung Min, Lucas Moura

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Angelino, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele, Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Christopher Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig Prediction

This is a tricky match to predict as both sides seem evenly matched and are capable of dishing out plenty of damage to the other.

Given it’s a first leg match at home the likelihood is that Mourinho will want to keep his Spurs side tight at the back, but Leipzig have only drawn a blank on two occasions this season, meaning it’s hard to see them not finding the back of the net at some point.

Still, with a lot of momentum behind them right now, Tottenham should have enough to overcome their German foes – setting up a blockbuster second leg.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 RB Leipzig

