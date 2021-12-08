Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Rennes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to confirm their place in the knockout playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rennes have 11 points from their five games and have secured a passage into the round of 16 while Tottenham Hotspur and Vitesse both have seven points and are in contention for second spot in Group G.

Tottenham suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Mura in their previous outing but have recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League since. Rennes are unbeaten in the competition and bounced back from a 1-2 loss at Lille with a 5-0 win over Saint Etienne on Sunday.

Despite the fact that at least six first-team players from Tottenham Hotspur tested positive for COVID-19, UEFA has confirmed that the game will go ahead as planned.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Head-to-Head

This is just the second competitive meeting between the two sides. They last squared off at Roazhon Park in September. The spoils were shared in that game as both sides scored one goal in either half.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Rennes form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Romero is a major absentee for the hosts as the hamstring injury he picked up in the international break is expected to keep him out until February.

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the club and as per initial reports, as many as six players have tested positive. More PCR testing is due to take place over the next 24 hours. Romero was also one of the players who tested positive.

Here are the rest of the absentees for Spurs:

Emerson Royal - COVID-19

Son Heung-min - COVID-19

Lucas Moura - COVID-19

Ben Davies - COVID-19

Bryan Gil - COVID-19

Sergio Reguilon - Muscle strain

Giovani Lo Celso - Knee injury

Ryan Sessegnon picked up two yellow cards in the loss to Mura and is suspended for the game.

Injury: Cristian Romero, Sergio Reguilon

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspension: Ryan Sessegnon

Unavailable (COVID-19): Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies

Rennes

Flavien Tait and Jérémy Doku were absent in the squad against Saint Etienne and are doubts for this game as well. They face a late fitness test ahead of their trip to London. Here are the other absentees for Les Rennes:

Jeremy Gelin - ACL injury

Injury: Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Flavien Tait, Jérémy Doku

Suspension: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Predicted XI

Tottenham Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon; Matt Doherty, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hobjberg, Japhet Tanganga; Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Baptiste Santamaria; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes would've been a tough test for Tottenham Hotspur even with a fully-fit squad, so a depleted squad for this game might struggle against the in-form Ligue 1 side.

Antonio Conte's men are expected to fall short against the visiting side, who've enjoyed a good run in their recent outings.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Rennes

