Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Royal Antwerp FC in the last UEFA Europa League Group J clash, which will decide who tops the group.

Tottenham are currently two points behind Antwerp, and need a win in this game to finish top of the group, while a draw would be enough for the Belgian side.

Last week, Tottenham only managed to 3-3 draw with LASK, after conceding two late goals to let two points slip from their grasp.

However, they bounced back strongly on Sunday to keep their place at the top of the Premier League. In the North London Derby, goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

For Antwerp, the weekend wasn't as smooth as it was for Spurs. They lost 4-2 at Belgian Pro League leaders Genk, as they remained fourth in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC Head-to-Head

In the reverse fixture in Belgium, the only previous game between these two teams, a goal from Lior Refaelov gave Antwerp a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' performance in that encounter enraged Jose Mourinho, but the team has improved in leaps and bounds since then.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Royal Antwerp FC form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC Team News

Tanguy Ndombele didn't feature against Arsenal on Sunday, and remains doubtful for this game. Erik Lamela is injured and will not feature. In addition, Joe Rodon is unavailable for the Europa League, having not been registered in the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the competition.

Despite this being a top-of-the-table clash in Group J, Mourinho is unlikely to risk starting top regulars like Kane and Son in the midst of what is a busy period in the Premier League.

Injured: Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joe Rodon

For Antwerp, midfielder Sander Coopman is ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Sander Coopman

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

Royal Antwerp FC Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jean Butez; Abdoulaye Seck, Jeremy Gelin, Ritchie De Laet; Koji Miyoshi, Louis Verstraete, Martin Hongla, Simen Juklerod; Lior Rafaelov, Cristian Benavente; Diumerci Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur vs Royal Antwerp FC Prediction

Antwerp have been excellent in the Europa League this season, but we are predicting that Mourinho's side will have enough in them to get past the Belgian team in this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Royal Antwerp FC