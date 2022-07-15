Tottenham Hotspur vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a return with a round of pre-season fixtures this weekend as Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur take on a formidable Sevilla outfit in an intriguing clash at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sevilla Preview

Tottenham Hotspur finished in fourth place in the Premier League standings last season and have grown in stature under Antonio Conte. The North London outfit eased past a K-League XI by a comprehensive 6-3 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla have also punched above their weight over the past year and secured a fourth-place finish in the La Liga table. The Andalusians were stunned by West Ham United in the Europa League last season and will need to make the most of their pre-season tour.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams, with the only other encounter ending in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur managed a strong finish to their Premier League campaign under Antonio Conte and were unbeaten in their last ten matches in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur edged local rivals Arsenal to a place in the UEFA Champions League by a two-point margin last season.

Sevilla managed the best defensive record in La Liga last season and conceded only 30 goals in their 38 games - one fewer than reigning champions Real Madrid.

Harry Kane has scored 183 goals in the Premier League over the course of the career and is the leading goalscorer among active players in the league.

Sevilla suffered defeat on only four occasions from their 38 matches in the La Liga last season - the joint-lowest in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sevilla Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made several important signings in the transfer market and will look to bring the squad together on their pre-season tour. The likes of Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic are experienced campaigners and will look to make their mark at their new club.

Sevilla are one of Spain's most formidable teams and have grown in stature under Julen Lopetegui. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sevilla

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

