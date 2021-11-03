Tottenham Hotspur vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Conference League 2021-22

Antonio Conte will take charge of his first game for Tottenham Hotspur when they welcome Vitesse to North London in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur are coming off a 3-0 home loss against Manchester United, which prompted the club's hierarchy to make a managerial change. Conte takes over from Nuno Espirito Santo, who has left Spurs in ninth spot in the league.

In the Conference League, they find themselves in third place with four points from three matches played. They have one win, one draw and one loss to show for their efforts so far.

Vitesse are second in the group with six points from two matches. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

Tottenham and Vitesse have played only one game against each other so far, with the Dutch side ending up winning 1-0. Maximilian Wittek scored the winner for Vitesse in the 78th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Vitesse form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vitesse Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

There is a sense of intrigue around how Antonio Conte will lineup his team, with various media outlets speculating that he could go with his preferred 3-5-2 system.

Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon have been sidelined with hamstring injuries. Joe Rodon, Dele Alli and Matt Doherty could be included in the starting lineup for Thursday's game, and they will be looking to impress the new coach.

Injured: Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Maximilian Wittek has been sidelined by an injury he endured during Vitesse's first meeting with Spurs. Million Manhoef has been ruled out with a knee injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Maximilian Wittek, Million Manhoef

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga; Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-3): Markus Schubert; Tomas Hajek, Jacob Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi; Bazoer, Yann Gboho, Sondre Tornstad, Eli Dasa; Oussama Darfolou, Lois Openda, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vitesse Prediction

Antonio Conte's first game in charge should turn out to be a relatively easy affair, as Spurs boast a much stronger squad than Vitesse. They will also have home advantage and should stroll to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Vitesse

Edited by Peter P