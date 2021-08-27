Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent league fixture. A first-half penalty from midfielder Dele Alli was enough to seal the deal for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watford, on the other hand, beat Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 1-0 in the second round of the EFL Cup. A late second-half goal from striker Ashley Fletcher ensured victory for Xisco Munoz's Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost one and drawn three.

𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝘂𝗽: A trip to North London#TOTWAT 🔜 pic.twitter.com/I4v1kEmKpN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 26, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the Premier League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W-W

Watford form guide in the English Premier League: L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon, while there are doubts over the availability of Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joe Rodon

Doubtful: Cristian Romero

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford manager Xisco Munoz could be unable to call upon the services of England international Nathaniel Chalobah, midfielder Domingos Quina, young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, Spanish right-back Kiko Femenia and veteran Slovakian midfielder Juraj Kucka.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Juraj Kucka, Joao Pedro, Kiko Femenia, Domingos Quina, Nathaniel Chalobah

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bachmann, Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Danny Rose, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Joshua King, Emmanuel Dennis

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made an assured start under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Star striker Harry Kane has announced that he intends to stay at the club this summer amid interest from Manchester City, and this decision will surely be received positively by Tottenham Hotspur fans. With Kane in the first XI, Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to enjoy a good 2021/22 season.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Watford, on the other hand, have made some shrewd signings so far. Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Ashley Fletcher and Joshua King have been added to the squad, but they are yet to truly inspire confidence. Manager Xisco Munoz will be under immense pressure already, with Watford renowned for sacking managers on a regular basis.

Tottenham Hotspur have looked good under their new boss, and Kane's return will surely help. A win seems likely here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Watford

