Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play host to West Bromwich Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A first-half penalty from Italy international Jorginho was enough to secure the win for Chelsea.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Second-half goals from young right-back Jayden Bogle and veteran striker Billy Sharp ensured victory for Sheffield United. Scotland international Matt Phillips scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0. A late second-half goal from English striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-W-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon and star striker Harry Kane, who are all nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dele Alli.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon

Doubtful: Dele Alli

Suspended: None

🎙️ Jose on @HKane:



"He's happy with his progress and of course we're happy too. Next week, we play Everton midweek then Man City - I believe for one of these matches he should be back."

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion could be without midfielder Grady Diangana, who is injured. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sam Allardyce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Grady Diangana

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris, Joe Rodon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-min

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling at the moment, and have lost three games in a row in the league. They are 8th in the league table, and the absence of star striker Harry Kane due to injury has been a crucial loss. Manager Jose Mourinho has come under pressure after some poor performances.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, just one point ahead of 20th placed Sheffield United. They were busy in the January transfer window, signing players like Mbaye Diagne, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Okay Yokuslu on loan, and they will have little time to adapt with instant results required.

While Jose Mourinho's side have looked poor in recent games, they should be able to beat West Bromwich Albion.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

