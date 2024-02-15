Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 52 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 32 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost three of their last four matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and have lost each of their last two such games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin last year and could complete a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, only Chelsea and Liverpool have a better away record against Wolverhampton Wanderers than Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won two of their last three matches away from home in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such matches preceding this run.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have improved under Ange Postecoglou but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and will hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Kulusevski to score - Yes