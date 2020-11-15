Tottenham Hotspur: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2020-21

Currently sitting in second position in the 2020-21 Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to mount a serious title challenge.

The recent transfer window saw Jose Mourinho add considerably to his squad by signing a number of new players. Tottenham Hotspur sit second in the Premier League table this season, having won five of their eight games.

Weekly wages of Tottenham Hotspur's first-team players:

Tottenham Hotspur still largely don’t pay some of the wild salaries that some of their other Premier League rivals do, as chairman Daniel Levy prefers to keep a tighter ship.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of Tottenham Hotspur's first-team stars during the current season.

Note: all figures have been taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable, Sportekz.com was referred to. For the purposes of this article, data regarding Joe Rodon was unavailable.

#25 Paulo Gazzaniga - £20,000 per week

Paulo Gazzaniga has slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

After the 2019-20 season saw him called into action for a long stretch to cover the injured Hugo Lloris, Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has since slipped down the pecking order at the London club.

The Argentina international is now at the back of the queue, behind not only Lloris, but new signing Joe Hart too. And the likelihood of Gazzainga making any further appearances for Spurs was also slashed when he was left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League squad.

Advertisement

Paulo Gazzaniga is still a capable goalkeeper, but he may need to leave North London to pursue regular first-team football. Thankfully for him, his current deal expires in the summer of 2022.

#24 Japhet Tanganga - £45,000 per week

Defender Japhet Tanganga inked a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

One of the success stories of Jose Mourinho’s first season at Tottenham Hotspur, young defender Japhet Tanganga was rewarded with a new contract this summer. He’s now committed his future to Tottenham Hotspur until 2025 and has had his weekly wage upped to £45k per week.

Tanganga signs a new deal on the day that Vertonghen departs #THFChttps://t.co/I8gsKoZomj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 27, 2020

Advertisement

However, injuries have hampered Tanganga’s development since signing his new deal. He’s made just one appearance for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 season but is now back in training and will be hoping to break back into the first team soon. As a highly versatile player, it’s very likely that his chance will come.

#23 Joe Hart - £45,000 per week

Joe Hart was a surprising signing for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The football world was shocked when Tottenham Hotspur bought veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer this August, in one of the most surprising transfers of 2020. However, it’s safe to say that the deal has paid off for Spurs so far.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022! 🙌 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2020

Advertisement

Not only has Hart brought plenty of valuable experience to Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s also shown himself to be an able deputy to Hugo Lloris in the Europa League as well. And with a weekly wage of just £45k per week, Hart is also not costing the club all that much. Basically, his signing was one that made sense from multiple angles.

#22 Harry Winks - £50,000 per week

Harry Winks has remained a major part of Jose Mourinho's plans at Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in North London, Harry Winks has seen his first-team chances lessen somewhat. However, the metronomic midfielder remains a major part of Jose Mourinho’s plans, as he’s already made seven appearances in the current campaign.

Winks’ current £50k-per-week deal reportedly runs until 2024, meaning that he’s got plenty of time on his side to establish himself as a firm starter at Tottenham Hotspur. With more consistency, he could definitely displace Moussa Sissoko to play alongside Hojbjerg as part of Spurs' deep-lying midfield.

Advertisement

#21 Gedson Fernandes - £55,000 per week

Gedson Fernandes has seen limited first-team chances at Tottenham Hotspur.

One player who may not be at Tottenham Hotspur for too long is Portuguese midfielder, Gedson Fernandes. The versatile 21-year old, who reportedly earns £55k per week at Spurs, is on loan at Benfica till the summer of 2021 after failing to make an impact in North London since his arrival last January.

Fernandes has simply not been able to establish himself as a first-teamer at Spurs, and with competition for places now tougher than ever at the club, it’s hard to imagine him breaking through. The fact that he’s been left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League squad only makes things trickier in this regard.

Jose Mourinho has recently mentioned that Fernandes may head back to Benfica before his loan deal ends, and that could be the best thing for all parties now.

Advertisement

#20 Danny Rose - £60,000 per week

Danny Rose looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the near future.

At this stage, it’s almost certain that Danny Rose will not be staying at Tottenham Hotspur once his current £60k-per-week contract expires in the summer of 2021. In fact, if the club could manage to offload the left-back in January, all parties would definitely be happy.

It’ll be a sad ending to Rose’s Tottenham Hotspur career, though. Only a few years ago, he was seen as a key player for Spurs and also one of the Premier League’s top full-backs. However, he doesn’t even have a squad number now and has been forced to train with Tottenham Hotspur's youth team.

#19 Ben Davies - £60,000 per week

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho values the experience of Ben Davies highly.

Wales international Ben Davies was handed the same wage as that of another left-back Danny Rose when the former signed his most recent deal with Tottenham Hotspur. However, it’s safe to say that Davies has proven himself to be far more useful to Jose Mourinho than the former England international.

Not only does Davies rotate with Sergio Reguilon in Tottenham Hotspur’s left-back spot, but Mourinho has also deployed him as a left-sided centre-back at times too. At 27, Davies is one of Tottenham Hotspur’s most experienced campaigners and looks to play a pivotal role in their potential title challenge this season.

Advertisement

#18 Matt Doherty - £60,000 per week

Matt Doherty was one of Tottenham Hotspur's key acquisitions this summer.

One of this summer’s new signings, Matt Doherty cost a bargain £15m from Wolves, and his wage is also a relatively low £60k per week. However, he’s made a total of eight appearances this season and is already seen as one of Jose Mourinho’s key men.

Much admired by the Portuguese boss for his aggression and drive as well as for his attacking skills, it’s probably fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur fans haven’t yet seen the best of Doherty. But if the Irishman recaptures his Wolves form again, he could well become a cult hero in North London.