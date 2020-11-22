Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 Manchester City | 5 Hits and Flops as Spurs go top of the table: Premier League 2020-21

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola renewed their rivalry on Saturday in the 2020-21 Premier League when Spurs hosted Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It promised to be a thrilling encounter, and it surely turned out that way. The first half was entirely dominated by Manchester City, but they had no goals to show for their efforts. However, the home team cut open Manchester City with their first real attack of the game: Tanguy Ndombele clipped a simple ball over the top, and Son Heung-Min was quick enough to control and roll it under Ederson.

The second half followed much the same script as the first. The away side did all the attacking, but it was Tottenham Hotspur who scored the game's second goal. Harry Kane drove through the middle and passed the ball to substitute Giovani Lo Celso, who made no mistake in doubling his side's lead.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side attacked relentlessly but couldn't get past a well-drilled Tottenham Hotspurs defence.

⏱️ Start your stopwatches...



It only took @LoCelsoGiovani 𝟯𝟱 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗦 to make an instant impact against Man City! 🔥 ⚡️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/xzMQuAJpnd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2020

An early goal in the first-half by Son lit the night before Lo Celso's second-half strike sealed the win for the home side, who went top of the Premier League table. Manchester City created many chances but were unable to rattle Hugo Lloris' net. On that note, let us take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5 HIT: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defender Toby Alderweireld (left) was flawless against a very good Manchester City attack.

When you come up against a team like Manchester City, you need to bring your A-game defensively, and Toby Alderwiereld made sure that Tottenham Hotspur had no problems at the back.

Alderwiereld had an answer to everything that was thrown at him by Manchester City during the game. The Belgian was there to block almost every shot and made seven clearances and two tackles.

Fantastic team performance/clean sheet/win today! Disappointed to pick up an injury, fingers crossed it’s not too bad. Thanks for all the messages 🙌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/cx5LV6lnmz — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) November 21, 2020

It was a very solid performance by Alderwiereld before the 31-year defender was subbed off early after going down while holding his groin.

#4 FLOP: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne did not have the best of nights against Tottenham Hotspur.

It wasn't as happy an outing for Kevin De Bruyne as it was for his fellow countryman Alderwiereld.

It might seem harsh to label Kevin De Bruyne as a flop in the game, but that is only because much more is expected from the Manchester City captain than what he produced against Tottenham Hotspur. De Bruyne did all he could to get his team back in the game, but the Manchester City frontline just didn't click.

In the end, it looked like De Bruyne was sending in crosses and taking shots against Tottenham Hotspur just for the sake of it.

He is the chief creator for Manchester City and did his best to make something happen, but in the end, it was a night to forget for his team. City's lack of reliability in the attack has been a major talking point this season, and De Bruyne did point that out in the post-match conference.

"I think we played well but missed that cutting edge.



"We kept Tottenham to three or four chances, that's quite good.



"It’s been difficult to find consistency. We need to be a bit sharper - hopefully that will come soon."



💬 @DeBruyneKev

🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/BHmep3zIk1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 21, 2020