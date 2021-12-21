Tottenham could launch January move for Barcelona outcast - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet has fallen below the pecking order at Camp Nou and is one of the few players the Blaugrana could offload next year.

As it stands, the Frenchman's likeliest destination seems to be the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in securing his services.

According to reports, Spurs have once again started exploring the possibility of luring the Barcelona outcast to White Hart Lane in the winter transfer window.

Sources have claimed the Premier League giants tried to prise the centre-back away from Camp Nou last summer but failed to make the move materialize.

The story mentions that Clement Lenglet turned down the offer to join the London-based club under Nuno Espirito Santo, but things could change now with Antonio Conte in charge.

The rumors have been boosted by reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, who provided insights into the situation in a social media post.

"Tottenham are back in charge for Lenglet in the winter market. The player did not want to go to England in the summer and rejected the Spurs offer," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Clement Lenglet appears to be living on borrowed time in Barcelona. The defender has failed to keep his spot in the starting line-up over the last couple of seasons.

This term, he appears to be falling further behind the pack, with the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia all ahead of him in the pecking order.

It is still unclear how much Barcelona will demand from Tottenham to let go of the Frenchman. Lenglet has a contract with the Catalan giants until the summer of 2026, with his current market value standing at €18 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Clement Lenglet's statistics with Barcelona this season

The Frenchman has made eight La Liga appearances in the Blaugrana jersey so far this term, with half of them coming from the bench. He's played the full 90 minutes just twice and has recorded one assist in the Spanish top flight.

Clement Lenglet racked up four appearances in the Champions League group stage. They include two fixtures with Dynamo Kiev and two recent clashes with Benfica and Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen what fate has in store for him.

