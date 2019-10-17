Tottenham news: Spurs make initial contact with Jose Mourinho

Mourinho now works as one of the pundits for Sky Sports.

What's the story?

Underperforming Tottenham Hotspur have established contact with Jose Mourinho. The poor start to the season have seen the London giants languishing at 9th on the table with 11 points from their opening eight matches.

In case you didn't know...

The Spurs have been one of the more consistent teams over the last five years in the English game. Mauricio Pochettino, since his arrival, has led them to a series of top-four finishes for the first time in their Premier League history. The crowning moment for the Argentine came when his side reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

This season though has seen the Spurs making one of their worst starts in recent times. The Pochettino-coached side has failed to win a single away match from their six away matches and find themselves closer to the relegation table than to the top.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Tottenham Hotspur have contact former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho over a potential deal to replace under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino. The self-proclaimed Chosen One, who now appears as a pundit for Sky Sports, has been without a job for just under a year after being given the sack by Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager once again failed to complete the third season with a club after a string of poor results saw the Manchester United replacing the three-time Premier League winner with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last December.

This news will come as a big blow to Mauricio Pochettino who earlier had spoken about having the backing of club chairman Daniel Levy during an interview in Qatar.

What's next

With Tottenham making initial contact with Mourinho, Pochettino will need his team to find their form with Spurs set to face league leaders Liverpool in two weeks.

It's all getting a bit rocky.