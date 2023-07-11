Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou comes up with brilliant response after reporter reminds him Spurs haven’t won a trophy in nearly 16 years

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou came up with a witty response when reminded by a reporter that Spurs haven't won a major trophy in nearly 16 years.

The north London side last won a major trophy in the form of the League Cup back in the 2007/08 season. They have since failed to lay hands on silverware across competitions.

Postecoglou, who joined Spurs from Celtic ahead of the 2023/24 season, has been tasked with ending the long trophy drought. When quizzed about the same during a press conference, he jokingly replied:

“You’ve painted a pretty bleak picture. I was excited about this role!”

The Australian tactician added:

"But to be fair, that's why I'm here. That's what I love about it, all those things that are not here. And that's what I want to bring. I want to bring success, bring European football. I want this club to be where it deserves to be."

Postecoglou went on to elaborate on why he chose to join Tottenham and how big a challenge this could be for him. He said:

“As much as the excitement around joining a massive football club in the best competition in the world was attractive to me, the biggest thing about it was that there's an enormous challenge here.

“I love that. That's what I've done my whole career. Every club I've taken over, it's been after a disappointing season. For me, that's the thing that I've cherished most.

“Most of my career is to do things that will last, make a difference, to create something that hopefully stays beyond my tenure because I won't be here forever. So that kind of scenario you paint, where we are at the moment, is what attracted me most about this role.

“What a great challenge, but what a great story if we get it right. So what does success look like? I think the fans will tell me that at the end of the season.”

The Australian replaced interim manager Ryan Mason, who oversaw the latter half of the 2022/23 season following the sackings of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, respectively.

Ange Postecoglou's first tough task could be holding on to Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane has been linked with an exit this summer. Multiple reports claim that both Manchester United and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the England international.

While rumors linking the Red Devils have died down recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Bavarian giants have so far submitted two bids for Kane.

Bayern's first bid of €70m plus add-ons was quickly rejected by Spurs but they have returned with an improved bid of €80m plus add-ons. The English club, however, are not interested in selling their prized asset this summer.

Kane has just one year remaining on his contract with Spurs, meaning he can leave on a free next summer.

