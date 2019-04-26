×
Tottenham news: Son Heung-Min trusts his team-mates for upcoming Ajax clash

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
26 Apr 2019, 15:11 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Son Heung-Min will be suspended for Tottenham's Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Ajax next week, but the South Korean has full trust in his team-mates to perform well in his absence.

In case you didn't know...

With Harry Kane injured, Tottenham have been relying on Son to score goals. He pulled off an impressive performance in the quarter-final first leg clash against Manchester City, scoring the only goal of the game. In the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, he scored a brace as Spurs advanced to the semi-finals on away-goals.

Son has been enjoying a stellar campaign, with the 26-year-old thus far scoring 20 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. Son has indeed delivered and proved his calibre in Kane's absence.

The heart of the matter

Ajax have been a joy to watch this season. The Eredivisie leaders knocked out Real Madrid from the Round of 16 of the Champions League before dumping out Juventus in the quarter-finals. The young and energetic team have done superbly well to reach the semi-finals, where they will come up against Spurs.

And Son said that while he is sad to miss the first leg against Ajax, he is confident about his getting the job done in north London next week.

"Of course I try to be positive but missing this semi-final makes me so sad, so disappointed.
"I'm a very positive guy, I'm very comfortable with the lads so I'll probably be more nervous watching in the stands than when I play. But I trust my team, I trust my players, I trust this stadium so I'm not worried about it.
"Saturday is more important for me, so I'll give everything for my team to get three points and then Champions League is next.
"I want to play every single game. I'm the guy who enjoys my football, with joy and of course I want to play the semi-final. It's the first for this team and myself as well."

What's next?

Son and Tottenham will currently turn their attention towards Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham. Fighting for a top-four finish, Mauricio Pochettino's side are presently third with 70 points, three points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Ajax Football Son Heung-Min Mauricio Pochettino
