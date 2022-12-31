Tottenham ready to sell first-team star after training ground bust-up - Reports

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Emerson Royal after a training ground fallout. The Brazilian right-back reportedly had a disagreement with a member of the first-team coaching staff and has now fallen out of favor at the London-based outfit.

Tottenham signed Royal in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona for a reported fee of €30 million (via The Guardian). The Brazil international registered 31 Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites last term, recording a goal and an assist each.

The former Barcelona defender has largely been Tottenham boss Antonio Conte's preferred right-back this season, starting 12 league fixtures.

"At right wing-back, any newcomer would mean an exit or two with Tottenham understood to be willing to consider offers that arrive for Emerson Royal over the more versatile Matt Doherty."

However, he was benched for the Lilywhites' match against Brentford on Boxing Day (December 26), which they lost 2-2. Matt Doherty played instead of the Brazilian right-back for the encounter.

Football Insider now reports that Spurs are open to hearing offers for Royal. The outlet claims that the Brazil international is more likely to leave the club in January than Doherty, who is now expected to stay in light of recent events.

This could mean that Conte will push for a new signing in the upcoming winter transfer window. However, multiple reports suggested that Tottenham were looking to bolster their right-back options even before the incident reportedly occurred.

Names like Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro and Torino defender Wilfried Singo have been linked with the Lilywhites.

As per the aforementioned outlet, Tottenham's public stance on the Royal incident is that there has been no fallout.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte opens up about conceding first nine games in a row

Conte has admitted that his side need to be more focused as the Lilywhites have conceded first in nine consecutive games in all competitions. The Italian boss insisted that Spurs need to improve on the defensive front.

Ahead of the Lilywhites' clash against Aston Villa on 1 January, Conte told the media (via the Evening Standard):

“For sure it’s strange, it’s a strange situation, to concede the first goal, to go down for nine games in a row, is very strange. And at the same time, it’s good, our reaction, and then to try to get the result, many times we do well to win the game."

He added:

"But for sure we have to try from the start of the game, be really focused, to go into the game quickly. And also, I think to pay more attention defensively, not concede a chance to our opponent to score first. For sure it’s our intention to try to avoid going one-nil, two-nil down and to start the game in the best possible way.”

