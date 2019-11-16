Tottenham's Hugo Lloris targets January return

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 16 Nov 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris appears in court after being charged with drink driving

Hugo Lloris has revealed that he is targetting a return to the first team in January 2020. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper dislocated his elbow in the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in October this year.

The 32-year-old was with the France squad ahead of their matches against Moldova and Albania. Talking to the media, he said:

“Everything’s well. There can always be hazards, but my goal is to be ready for January.”

Despite claiming that he wants to make his return in January, Lloris is unsure whether it will be at the start or towards the end of the month.

“Whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end, I don’t know. In any case, I’ll take time to make sure I’m well-healed and that I can come back in top form.”

When asked what he is doing in his time off, Lloris revealed that he is spending time with his family and using the break to recharge his batteries.

“I’m also using the time to regenerate myself. I’ve never been away from the pitch for so long, so it’s something new, but I’m treating it positively. I’m using this period to spend time with my family and my children."

Tottenham are struggling this season and need their top stars back in form if they are to have any chance of making it to the top 6.