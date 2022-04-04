Tottenham Hotspur showing glimpses of their true potential under Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur ripped Newcastle United to shreds on Sunday.

The ghosts of the final day of the 2015-16 (when Newcastle beat Spurs 5-1 with 10 men) season have finally been exorcised. A comeback victory that looked like a saunter should suffice.

Tottenham are beginning to find their form under Conte

This performance might be linked back to Antonio Conte's plans. The Italian is frequently mistaken for a defensive coach, yet his pragmatism is evident in direct assaults, counters, width, and turnovers. It's often uninspiring and mechanical, but when it clicks, it's intoxicating.

Newcastle found themselves in a flurry of activity at the start of the second half.

Eddie Howe has had many an awkward 15 minutes or so since being named manager, but they've all happened in front of the press.

He'd probably rather squirm and stumble through a slew of new questions about ethics, morals, and human rights than relive that horrible quarter-hour on the pitch.

Of course, Howe will concentrate on football. Fortunately for him, this game will provide him with enough content to last a week.

Tottenham, on the other hand, swaggered and meandered to victory, with each goal carrying a distinct Conte imprint.

It began with a magnificent glancing header from Ben Davies, highlighting his team's prowess from set-pieces.

It ended with substitutes Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn combining to pierce a tired and bereft defense.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski, all of whom are dropping deep, presented a challenge for the essentially modern title of best attacking triad in the Premier League.

They intertwined, linked, and coordinated to lethal effect, each registering at least three chances and the first three assists. Son was the only starting forward to score even back then.

Jamie Carragher fought to keep his surprise at Kane's passing range and precision in check.

The Newcastle midfield, which flatly refused to track the forward's movements, was the only one who was astonished by his effectiveness near the halfway line.

It probably wouldn't have made a difference, but it was still a strategy worth considering.

Conte, on the other hand, might be most pleased with the performance of the wing-backs.

Doherty scored on a leaping header from a Kane cross and then lurked unnoticed behind Son as the South Korean made it 3-1 within 10 minutes after half-time.

Doherty exchanged passes with Kulusevski just after the hour mark before crossing into Emerson Royal and securing that modern football holy grail: a wide defender aiding a fellow to score.

The emergence of Doherty from nowhere in mid-season has the air of Victor Moses under Conte at Chelsea, as simplistic as that comparison may be.

Earlier in January, the Irishman had played 99 Premier League minutes.

But he has since started six consecutive games and can play on the left flank, which has sparked much criticism but also fast justification.

Conte has always stated that he is willing to work with and train anyone who is willing to follow his beliefs, and the data backs him up.

Five of the players who started in the humiliating defeat to a relegated Newcastle six years ago were in the starting lineup on Sunday, which seems strange.

Hugo Lloris, Davies, Eric Dier, Kane, and Son are all established cogs, but the lack of squad turnover has often been used as a stick with which to beat Tottenham.

Conte had the machine spinning around them, reclaiming some valuable cogs, uncovering others that had been forgotten, and adding ones that had been missed over the winter.

With his arrival, Tottenham were able to get back on their feet, and they are currently on the verge of a season-ending sprint.

