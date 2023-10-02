Tottenham star reacts on social media after altercation with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in controversial 2-1 win over the Reds

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has taken to social media to land a veiled jab at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. This came after Spurs' controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday (September 30).

The game was marred by a number of questionable decisions, with the biggest talking point being Luis Diaz's opener for Liverpool being erroneously chalked off for offside. The officiating authority, PGMOL, later issued a formal apology for the oversight.

The error contributed to the Reds' defeat, which was sealed when Joel Matip inadvertently netted an own goal in the 96th minute. Tottenham secured all three points and ascended to second place in the Premier League table.

Richarlison, who provided the assist for Son Heung-min's first-half goal, became embroiled in a heated exchange with Klopp following a robust challenge on Mohamed Salah. The tackle happened mere meters away from Klopp and his Tottenham counterpart, Ange Postecoglou, in their technical areas.

The war of words has been largely overshadowed by VAR's failures in the match, but Richarlison used the opportunity to resurrect it via TikTok. The Brazil international uploaded a video clip showcasing the skirmish between him and the German manager.

It was accompanied by the song "Se Acabo" by The Beatnuts and Method Man. This track is frequently used in memes and jokes on the app. The Tottenham star has a long-standing history of rivalry with Liverpool, owing to his years spent playing for their Merseyside foes, Everton. He has played 12 games against Jurgen Klopp's men, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Mohamed Salah's agent suggests £1 million-per-week earnings after signing new Liverpool contract

Rammy Abbas Issa, agent and adviser to Mohamed Salah, has indicated that the Liverpool forward could be raking in a staggering £1 million per week. Speaking as part of a Harvard Business School study (via Mirror), Issa termed this eye-watering figure a "conservative" estimate for the Egyptian international.

Salah's contract status had been the subject of significant speculation as he entered the final year of his existing deal with the Reds. With months of fruitless negotiations, there were increasing apprehensions about Salah potentially parting ways with the club.

However, the winger recently inked a new three-year agreement, committing his future until June 2025 and alleviating concerns over his possible departure from Anfield. The terms of Salah's new contract, when aggregated with earnings from third-party endorsement deals, are anticipated to push his weekly income beyond the sum of £1 million.