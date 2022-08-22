Tottenham still interested in signing 21-year-old Chelsea target: Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing Chelsea target Anthony Gordon from Everton, as per football.london.

Spurs are continuing to monitor the young English forward's situation following a failed £45 million bid from Chelsea.

The Blues currently lead the race for Gordon but Tottenham's interest still remains, having tried to sign the player as part of a double-deal with Richarlison.

Gordon is said to be enticed by the prospect of playing under Antonio Conte and being given the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League.

However, he does not want to push for a move away from his boyhood club.

The Toffees manager Frank Lampard failed to play down speculation linking Gordon with a departure, saying this past week:

"He’s our player, we need him here. Anthony has a huge value to team - he’s key player for me. I consider him a massive player. 100% staying here? I can't assure anybody, that's naive."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "He's in the squad for tomorrow."



Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is of huge importance to the Everton squad despite interest from elsewhere but admits they are considering offers for Dele Alli. 🗣️ "He's in the squad for tomorrow." Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is of huge importance to the Everton squad despite interest from elsewhere but admits they are considering offers for Dele Alli. https://t.co/vAjTryl7ZJ

Interest in Gordon from the two London rivals comes off the back of a breakout season for the versatile winger.

The former Preston North End loanee made 40 appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

He has become a mainstay in Lampard's side and has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park.

Chelsea and Tottenham battle for Gordon

The London rivals battling for Gordon

Both London rivals appear to be continuing their pursuit of the Everton forward, with both sides potentially top four challengers this season.

Chelsea and Tottenham played out an enthralling 2-2 draw on August 14 and are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Of the two, Thomas Tuchel's side are the most in need of a new attacker following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The Belgian striker has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan whilst the German has returned to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

A lack of a proven goalscorer at Stamford Bridge is glaringly obvious.

The Blues disappointed in front of goal in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on the weekend.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have wholly failed in a false 9 role.

A proposed move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is proving difficult and Gordon may just be a viable alternative.

Football Daily @footballdaily

◎ Mason Mount

◎ Christian Pulisic

◎ Hakim Ziyech

◎ Callum Hudson-Odoi



How Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. ◉ Anthony Gordon◎ Mason Mount◎ Christian Pulisic◎ Hakim Ziyech◎ Callum Hudson-OdoiHow Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. ◉ Anthony Gordon◎ Mason Mount◎ Christian Pulisic◎ Hakim Ziyech◎ Callum Hudson-OdoiHow Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. 📊 https://t.co/nDeF9GonOm

Meanwhile, Spurs boast a formidable frontline of Harry Kane, Son Heung Min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Conte seems to be eyeing further attacking additions to bolster his squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett