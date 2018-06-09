Tottenham transfer news: €30 million left-back eyed by Spurs, United have Alderweireld alternative and more – June 9, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. The Lilywhites have an anomaly today as there are not one or two or three or four stories but a grand total of SIX reports surrounding the North London outfit.

Grimaldo wanted

The left-back has made it the front page of Record newspaper as they claim that Tottenham are eying the Spaniard as a replacement for Danny Rose, who is reportedly on his way out.

The paper states that the North London outfit have €30 million for the Benfica full-back, who is also being pursued by Napoli as a replacement for Faouzi Ghoulam.

United’s alternative

Since Tottenham Hotspur are playing the hardball against the Red Devils, it seems as though they have lined up an alternative for the Belgian Toby Alderweireld. Apparently, Spurs and the Manchester outfit have hit a gridlock in negotiations since Levy is asking in excess of £55 million for the former Atletico Madrid defender.

As a result, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United might line up a move for Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet, who has a release clause of €35 million.

Grealish update

In yesterday’s roundup, hyperlinked above, it had been reported that Tottenham were keen to test the resolve of Aston Villa by making an attempt for Jack Grealish.

And today, ESPN sources have confirmed that Spurs are indeed keen to bring him to the newly-refurbished White Hart Lane as they lead the chase for the highly talented Englishman.

Real beat Barca over Spurs star

Denmark Training Session

Christian Eriksen has been linked with Barcelona for a while now. Earlier, he was seen as an alternative for Philippe Coutinho but now he is being eyed to replace Iniesta.

However, if this report from Don Balon is to be believed, then Real Madrid have apparently beaten Barca to the signing of the Dane. The Blancos have made a €150 million offer for the former Ajax starlet.

Alli-Eriksen extensions

And in a total 180 turn away from the earlier news, Mirror reveal that after tying down Harry Kane in a big-money contract, they plan to extend the deals of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Spurs youngster targeted by former director

Damien Comolli is popular as the former director of football of both Liverpool and Tottenham. After being hired by Fenerbahce as their new director of football, he plans to bring in Spurs’ highly-rated youngster Samuel Shashoua to make him a part of his project, say Turkish Football.