Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make offer for Real Madrid star and more - June 22, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day!

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Suarez wants Eriksen

Okay, okay, this might not sound like good news for Spurs fans but bear with me for a while because it is always the plague that flowers the kaleidoscope. According to Don Balon, Luis Suarez wants Christian Eriksen to join Barcelona as he thinks that the former Ajax starlet has what it takes to succeed at the Camp Nou.

The Dane is having a good World Cup as he has led Denmark to four points from two games, with just another point needed to qualify for the second round.

Modric back to Spurs?

The main meat of the story is that new Bayern manager Niko Kovac wants Luka Modric at Bayern Munich. However, Don Balon also add that the Croat’s former club, Tottenham Hotspur, also wants to recover the midfielder who they sold to Madrid in 2012.

In the last six years, Spurs have tried and failed with many players as a potential replacement for Modric. They might finally get a proper replacement for their former legendary Croat player in the form of… Modric.

United enter race for Alba

Tottenham bound?

We are not really sure as to how Jordi Alba has found his name on exit rumours from Barcelona, but the word around the campfire is that the former Valencia man could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this season if this report from Don Balon is to be believed.

They claim that Jose Mourinho has entered the race for the player for whom Tottenham are also bidding.

Rebic wanted by Spurs

Another Croat in this list today as Tottenham have been linked with a move for Croatia’s World Cup star Ante Rebic, who scored a wonderful goal against Argentina last night, by SportBild via Sports Witness.

His club Frankfurt want €30 million PLUS a player for the winger and that is something that Spurs believe is expensive.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Spurs

According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo now has tons of offers to leave Real Madrid – and one of them is from Tottenham. The Londoners apparently aspire to become champions and think that Ronaldo can get them there.

