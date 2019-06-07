Tottenham Transfer News: Serie A giants enter the race to sign Real Madrid target

Christian Eriksen is in high demand ever since he expressed his desire to move out of Tottenham Hotspur

What's the news?

Inter Milan has now entered the fray to sign Real Madrid target and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

In case you didn't know...

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has been linked with the LaLiga giants Real Madrid ever since he expressed his desire to move out of London in a recent interview with a Danish newspaper.

The heart of the matter

According to AS, Seria A giants Inter Milan has now entered the race to sign the playmaker from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Serie A giants are said to be on the lookout for bolstering their midfield as they look to dethrone Juventus.

The report states that the Nerazzurri has established contact with the Danish playmaker's representative and are now prepared to submit a €70 million bid for the Tottenham playmaker.

The midfielder has been in high demand ever since he expressed a desire to move out of Tottenham in a recent interview with Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new. I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, so I won't be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

I hope there will be clarification during the summer. That's the plan. In football, you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone thinks it's best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football takes things time.

What's next?

With Real Madrid strongly linked with Christian Eriksen, Inter Milan will need to move for the midfielder quickly if they are to sign the Denmark international this summer.