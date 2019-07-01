×
Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs agree fee for French midfielder

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
111   //    01 Jul 2019, 14:20 IST

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly agreed on a transfer fee to buy 22-year old French midfielder Tanguay Ndombele.
Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly agreed on a transfer fee to buy 22-year old French midfielder Tanguay Ndombele from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon.

What's the news?

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly agreed on a fee for signing on-demand French midfielder Tanguay Ndombele from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon.

In case you didn't know...

Tanguay Ndombele has been a man in high demand after being widely touted to be moving out of the French club by the end of the transfer window. The midfielder had been rumoured to have been on the transfer wishlist of many of the big names in Europe.

The 22-year-old French international has been one of the stars for the Lyon side that finished third twice in the past two seasons in the Ligue 1.

Ndombele, who initially joined Lyon on a year-long loan from Amiens in 2017, before making his move permanent the next season, has made 96 appearances across all competitions for the Les Gones. The 22-year old has scored 4 times and made 14 assists in his 2 seasons at Lyon.

If the deal goes through, Tanguay Ndombele will be the most expensive buy ever in the history of Tottenham Hotspur, breaking the record held by Davinson Sanchez.

The heart of the matter

According to the English daily The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a transfer fee to sign highly-rated French midfielder Tanguay Ndombele from Olympique Lyon.

The report states that Les Gones have reportedly accepted a €62 million bid from the London club along with another €10 million on add ons.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur is still yet to officially sign a new player to the club for more than a year now.

The London club though is now expected to officially unveil highly talented winger Jack Clark from Leeds after various sources confirmed the transfer of the 18-year old.

How would Tanguy Ndombele improve Tottenham Hotspur if they complete his signing?
RELATED STORY
