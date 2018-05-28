Tottenham transfer news: Spurs shift attention to Bundesliga star, Gareth Bale could return - 28 May 2018

Will Spurs try and re-sign one of their star players?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. Another usual day in the office with regards to the Lilywhites as they have once again been linked with the players that have already been mentioned before.

Christian Pulsic and Gareth Bale, of course. Regardless of what actually goes on to happen, the fact that Spurs are being linked with star talents goes to show that, this summer, there could be someone entering the doors of Spurs whose name will not have to be Googled by Danny Rose – if he stays at the club, that is.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

Danny Murphy wants Bale to join Spurs

Former Tottenham footballer Danny Murphy told TalkSport that Spurs could use Harry Kane as a tool to bring Gareth Bale back to North London.

“So there’s some sort of agreement that they [Real] get the first option [on Harry Kane]. I’m just thinking there are ways and means.

“If Bale is the type of lad - and I think he is - who just wants to be content with life because he’s won everything anyway and earns a good living - he’s got enough dough to last a lifetime.

“Tottenham was his happiest time in football, so it’s not beyond the realms that going into the new stadium Tottenham and Levy could pull a rabbit out a hat.”

Bale could join Spurs

Everything points towards Gareth Bale leaving Los Blancos as, right after winning the Champions League final, he claimed that he wants to play every week and will be talking to his agent before making a decision

Diario Gol added further fuel to the fire by stating that the former Southampton starlet, who is also a Manchester United target, could be let go of with his asking price skyrocketing to €150 million after his brace in the final.

Or, in what runs parallel to Murphy’s desire, he could be used as a swapping tool to bring Harry Kane to the Bernabeu while sending the Welshman back to the Lilywhites.

Pondering on Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is a star wanted by Tottenham Hotspur as The Telegraph mentions that Spurs are thinking about focusing their attention towards the American.

Since Fulham have won promotion to the Premier League, it makes it all the more difficult to sign Ryan Sessegnon. Dortmund value Pulisic at £50 million and Spurs will have to pay that to get their hands on him.