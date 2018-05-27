Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Bale demands playing time after Champions League heroics

    Gareth Bale threw his Real Madrid future into doubt in the immediate aftermath of firing the LaLiga giants to Champions League glory.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 02:55 IST
    893
    BaleRMCropped
    Real Madrid's Gareth Bale

    Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale demanded regular starts and hinted at a Santiago Bernabeu exit after he came off the bench to fire Zinedine Zidane's men to Champions League glory against Liverpool.

    Bale scored one of the great European final goals with a stunning 64th-minute overhead kick in Kiev before sealing a 3-1 victory seven minutes from time when Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius fumbled his long-range drive into the net.

    Zidane preferred Karim Benzema in his first XI and the Frenchman was the beneficiary of an earlier Karius howler, opening the scoring in the 51st minute before Sadio Mane found a quickfire response. 

    Bale then took centre stage and, responding to a question over whether he might one day return to the Premier League, the ex-Tottenham favourite suggested frustration over his current predicament in Madrid.

    "I need to be playing week in, week out and that hasn't happened this season for some reason or another," the Wales forward, who was linked with Bayern Munich earlier this year, told BT Sport.

    "I was injured for five or six weeks at the start of the season but I've been fit ever since.

    "I have to sit down with my agent and take it from there."

    Bale confirmed his moment of rare brilliant was motivated in part by irritation over being left on the bench despite five goals in the final four LaLiga games of the season.

    "Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game," said the 28-year-old. "I felt like I deserved to but the manager makes those decisions.

    "The best I could do was to come on and make an impact and that's what I did.

    "It has to be [the best goal of my career]. There is no bigger stage than the Champions League final and I'm just happy to get the win."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Bale double makes Champions League history
    RELATED STORY
    Bale sits out warm-up ahead of Champions League final
    RELATED STORY
    Isco preferred to Bale in Champions League final
    RELATED STORY
    Bale, Mandzukic & the best Champions League final goals
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    Zidane's UEFA Champions League final headache
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018