New Chelsea signing Joao Pedro sends 3-word message to Estevao Willian after facing him in Club World Cup quarter-final

Recent Chelsea signing Joao Pedro sent a three-word message to Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian after their clash in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final on July 4. The Blues won 2-1 against Palmeiras to qualify for the semi-finals, with Willian scoring an impressive goal for the Brazilian side.

Joao Pedro signed for Chelsea for a reported £60 million from Brighton this summer. The Brazilian made an impressive debut for the Blues after coming off the bench in the Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Palmeiras. However, one of the standout performances in the clash came from Estevao Willian, who's also set to join the Blues this summer. Pedro's compatriot made the switch last year but will formally join the West London side this summer, with the quarter-final clash being his final game for Palmeiras.

Despite the 2-1 loss against Chelsea, Estevao Willian took to Instagram this week to share his highlights from the game.

In the comments, Joao Pedro sent a three-word message for his compatriot and incoming teammate, and wrote (translation via Google):

"Joga muito (You played well)."

Joao Pedro's comment on Willian's post (Image via Instagram/@estevaowilian_)

The Blues will next face another Brazilian side, Fluminense, in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on July 8. With new additions like Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian bolstering the attack, they will look to perform better in the Premier League next season. The West London side will also be playing UEFA Champions League football, having qualified for the same after two seasons.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer shares details of his conversation with Estevao Willian following win against against Palmeiras

As reported by GiveMeSport correspondent Ben Jacobs, Cole Palmer had a heart-warming conversation with Estevao Willian after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Palmeiras (July 4). Palmer revealed that the Brazilian did not understand what he said because of the language barrier, but shared details of their interaction. He said:

"I just said we are excited for you to join, but he didn’t understand a single word I said!"

Expand Tweet

Palmer and Willian, both of whom scored for their respective sides, exchanged shirts after the Club World Cup quarter-final clash as well. The Englishman scored the first goal of the game (16'), while Willian equalized in the second half (53'). However, Chelsea secured a 2-1 win after an own goal from Agustin Giay (83').

Following the quarter-final clash, Estevao Willian will gear up for his move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues signed him for a reported £52 million last year but he stayed at Palmeiras until he turned 18.

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More