Bayern Munich will look to sign Real Madrid star after long-term injury to Jamal Musiala: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set sights on signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer. They see the Brazilian as the ideal replacement for Jamal Musiala, who recently suffered a long-term injury.

As per a report in Defensa Central, with Musiala picking up a serious injury, Bayern Munich are wasting no time in getting in a replacement. They were keen on bringing in a winger previously as well and were linked with Nico Williams before he decided to snub all interest and stay at Athletic Bilbao.

The Bavarian giants reportedly tried to make a move for Liverpool's Luis Diaz too, but were rebuffed straight away by the Reds. They have now decided to go after Rodrygo, whose future at Real Madrid is in the balance.

The Brazilian has not managed to break into the starting XI under Xabi Alonso and has been on the bench for all five of their FIFA Club World Cup matches so far. The Spanish tactician spoke about the winger earlier this summer, saying (via GOAL):

"I'm sure Rodrygo can return to his best form. I spoke with him; he's positive, eager, and ready when needed."

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Rodrygo, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also reportedly keeping tabs on the winger. Los Blancos are open to a sale and have put a €90 million price tag on the 24-year-old.

However, Bayern Munich are looking to offer €65 million to sign the Real Madrid star this summer.

What happened to Jamal Musiala that forced Bayern Munich to target Real Madrid star?

Jamal Musiala is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines after breaking his ankle in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against PSG. The German was fighting for a loose ball when his leg got caught under Gianluigi Donnarumma while the goalkeeper was diving.

Vincent Kompany spoke about the injury right after the match and said (via GOAL):

"I've rarely been so angry at half time, not against my players - I know there are much more important things in life, but for these guys it's their life. Someone like Jamal lives for this. He just came back from a setback, and now this happens. You feel powerless. My blood is still boiling right now, not because of the result, that's football. But because it happened to someone who enjoys the game so much."

Jamal Musiala was set for a big season at Bayern Munich after being handed the #10 jersey.

