According to a report by ESPN Brasil via Madrid Universal, Arsenal could face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their bid to sign Rodrygo. The Brazilian forward has been tipped with a move away from Real Madrid amid question marks about his place in their star-studded team and has attracted interest from clubs in Europe.

Rodrygo joined Los Merengues in the summer of 2029 from his boyhood club Santos for a reported €45 million. He has been a key member of the team in the Spanish capital to date, scoring 68 goals and providing 51 assists in 270 games to help Los Blancos to three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey.

Arsenal will hope they hold the advantage over recently crowned European champions PSG. Manchester City on the other hand could present a greater challenge to the Gunners for the 24-year-old this summer, with the chance to play for Pep Guardiola’s super team sure to present a tempting prospect to Rodrygo.

The attacker is currently with the Spanish giants at the Club World Cup, where they are preparing for a semifinal clash with PSG. Rodrygo's contract with Los Blancos runs until the summer of 2028, ensuring they are in no hurry to sanction a deal with any interested sides, if it doesn't match their valuation of the Brazilian.

New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi reveals why he joined them over other clubs

New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi has revealed why he picked the Gunners over the other offers on his table this transfer window. The Spanish midfielder was linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer and was tipped to join Liverpool 12 months ago, but opted to join the Premier League runners up after their long pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Speaking after he was signed by the English side, the Euro 2024 winner said via FotMob:

“Once I made the decision to leave, I set my sights on Arsenal because I think their style of play is a good fit for me. It’s a young, highly motivated and ambitious team. They have shown their potential recently, and I believe the best is yet to come. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. [Sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and [manager] Mikel [Arteta] took excellent care of me, leaving me with no doubts whatsoever.”

“This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for; one I wanted to make. Of course, it’s a big change, but I’m ready to get started.”

Zubimendi will hope he can help Arsenal to glory in the Premier League after over two decades without a league title. He scored 10 goals and assisted nine in 236 games for his boyhood club Sociedad, helping them win Copa del Rey during the 2019/20 season.

