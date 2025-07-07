Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prepare Vitinha offer, Bayern Munich eyeing Brazilian ace, and more - July 7, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 9, at the MetLife Stadium. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on the back of a tight 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are working on their opening proposal for Vitinha. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have set their sights on a Brazilian forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 7, 2025.

Real Madrid prepare Vitinha offer

Vitinha has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning a player-plus-cash offer for PSG midfielder Vitinha, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are looking for a new face to orchestrate the midfield next season and have apparently identified the Portuguese as the ideal candidate for the job.

Vitinha helped Luis Enrique's team complete a historic treble in the 2024-25 season and is also leading their charge at the FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos are ready to move for him this summer, but are aware that prising him away from the Parc des Princes won't be easy.

The 25-year-old is under contract with the Parisians until 2029, and the club have no desire to let him go. However, Real Madrid are now planning to include Eduardo Camavinga in their proposal to convince the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, who has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are preparing a total package worth €100m to tempt the Parisians into letting Vitinha go this summer.

Bayern Munich eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Bayern Munich are ready to move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid remains in doubt at the moment.

The Bavarians, meanwhile, are looking for a new attacker following Jamal Musial's unfortunate injury at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Bundesliga champions are apparently planning to offload Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as well this year.

Bayern Munich now want to move for Rodrygo to improve their frontline. The German giants are even ready to offer €65m to secure his signature this year.

However, Los Blancos apparently value the 24-year-old at €100m, so the Bavarians' offer may not convince them. Rodrygo is under contract until 2028, so the LaLiga giants hold the upper hand in negotiations.

Los Blancos are reconsidering their stance regarding Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia

Real Madrid are contemplating Fran Garcia's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants were previously expected to offload the Spanish left-back this summer after an unconvincing campaign.

However, Garcia's performances in the FIFA Club World Cup have forced Los Blancos to take note. The 25-year-old has played every minute of every game under Xabi Alonso at the tournament, and has been a revelation so far.

Garcia has even chipped in with a goal and an assist, and is now a permanent feature under Alonso. With Ferland Mendy struggling to stay fit, Real Madrid could even consider keeping the Spaniard at the club beyond the summer. Los Blancos, however, remain heavily linked with former academy graduate Alvaro Carreras, who has been a rage for Benfica of late.

