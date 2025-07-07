Manchester United close to signing 22-year-old LaLiga midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in the summer transfer window. While there have been multiple links to the player, a report has revealed that the former Spain under-21 international wishes to remain with his current side.
At the moment, Guerra is contracted with the Spanish outfit till the summer of 2027. With two years left on his deal, Valencia would be able to snap up a decent transfer fee if they choose to let go of the midfielder.
However, the club seemingly value his services and are willing to offer the player a renewal. Providing an update on the situation on his X account, journalist Hector Gomez wrote (formerly Twitter):
"Valencia CF will present Javi Guerra with the renewal offer by the end of this week. It will be done personally by Ron Gourlay."
"Does Manchester want him? Yes, as reported by @86_longo, the player wants to hear the renewal offer and still wishes to stay. Let’s see VCF’s offer."
Guerra is primarily a central midfielder, the kind of player who would fit nicely into Rubem Amorim's system. He made 38 appearances across competitions for Valencia in the 2024/25 campaign, bagging three goals and assists each.
While a move to Manchester United sounds prestigious, the player may have to think about the current state of the club. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League standings last year and will not be offering Champions League football next season after losing the Europa League final.
Fabrizio Romano provides update on shock striker, who has been offered to Manchester United
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now a free agent, with his contract at Everton having expired at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Now, the English striker is seemingly looking for a new home, and Manchester United is one of the destinations he's eyeing.
While writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the player has indeed been offered to the Red Devils. He said (via Manchester World):
"He’s been offered to Manchester United as well as to many other clubs, but there are no more updates at the moment."
Calvert-Lewin is an experienced Premier League striker who made 273 appearances across competitions for Everton, bagging 71 goals and 22 assists. He will have to contend with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee for minutes at Old Trafford.