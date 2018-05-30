Tottenham transfer news: Spurs suffer double transfer blow, Michel Vorm's replacement and more - May 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a huge blow as two of their top transfer targets may not join them this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino may lose out on two of his top summer targets

Hello fellas and welcome to Tottenham transfer roundup of the day! The transfer market has just begun but that has not stopped the Londoners to be left away from the transfer madness. A number of players are being linked with the club each day.

Also, a number of current first team stars have been tipped to leave the club to greener pastures. All in all, this promises to be a riveting summer for Spurs. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all the biggest stories involving Tottenham Hotspur on May 30, 2018:

Fears growing over Ryan Sessegnon

A twist in the tale

Evening Standard has reported that Fulham's owner Shahid Khan's decision to buy the Wembley stadium may prove to be a major roadblock in their pursuit of Ryan Sessegnon. The youngster has long been on Spurs' radar as Mauricio Pochettino has made Sessegnon as one of his top summer targets.

But Khan's decision to buy Wembley and stage NFL matches at the stadium has not gone down well with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy. The Spurs supremo has the same plan - to stage NFL games at the newly built White Hart Lane.

It is this impending rivalry between Levy and Khan that may make Tottenham miss out on Sessegnon. Fulham will hence be keen on doing business for the teenager with Manchester City or PSG rather than with the Lilywhites.

Christian Pulisic's father rubbishes Tottenham rumours

Pulisic Sr rubbishes his son's exit talks

The Borussia Dortmund forward has been rumoured to be one of Spurs' top transfer targets this summer. But his father has now rubbished his son's exit talks and has revealed that he may sign a new contract with the Bundesliga side.

Mark Pulisic told Sky Sports, "He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it's hogwash. He's linked with a different club every week. I have no idea."

Christian joined Borussia Dortmund three years ago with his father, Mark joining the club's youth setup. Mark Pulisic has since then returned to the United States of America and is currently the assistant manager of Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Spurs monitor Alex McCarthy

Hugo Lloris' new deputy?

Michel Vorm will be a free agent this summer and Tottenham are hence looking for a new deputy to Hugo Lloris. According to the Mirror, Spurs are keeping tabs on Southampton's Alex McCarthy.

The 28-year-old custodian has had a season of reckoning with the Saints as he dethroned Fraser Forster and helped Southampton to stay up.

McCarthy is viewed by the Spurs coaching staff as an able deputy to the French international. McCarthy has been previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Whom do you think should Tottenham sign next? Sound off in the comments below!