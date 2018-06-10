Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Update on Maddison, Alderweireld deal threatened and more - June 10, 2018

All the transfer rumours regarding Spurs for the day!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 10 Jun 2018, 22:13 IST
3.18K

Belgium v Egypt -International Friendly
Playing for the Red Devils

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur transfer roundup for the day!

Another usual day for Spurs – unlike yesterday – as the Lily Whites seem to be picking up in the transfer rumour market right now.

Summarising the content up ahead, there is a bit of an update on Toby Alderweireld, some disconcerting news regarding James Maddison and some demand for their out of sorts forward Vicent Janssen.

Without further ado, let’s begin!

Alderweireld update

It seems as though negotiations have hit an impasse concerning a prospective deal over the sale of Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United. The Belgian’s contract has a clause that allows other clubs to sign the former Atletico Madrid star for £25 million for the last 15 days of the window next summer.

And since the former Southampton star isn’t agreeing on a new deal with the Lily Whites, there is a good chance that he could be sold this summer, however, Spurs want £75 million for the star defender. Their thinking is that he deserves that amount after Liverpool paid the same for Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are not budging towards Spurs’ demands. They rate Alderweireld at £55 million and don’t want to be paying as much as Spurs want – at least that is what this story from Independent.ie reports – and have threatened to walk away from the deal should Spurs remain adamant.

PSV want Janssen

Spurs-web have picked up a story from Dutch newspaper Eindhoven Dagblad, as they report that PSV Eindhoven are interested in bringing Vincent Janssen back to the Eredivisie.

Ever since his move to Tottenham Hotspur from AZ Alkmaar, the Dutchman hasn’t been able to replicate the form that made him a superstar in Netherlands and could be allowed to leave this summer.

Update on James Maddison

Spurs have been long linked with Norwich City’s James Maddison but they now have competition from Leicester City and Everton for the highly-rated Englishman, according to Daily Mirror's live transfer feed.

The midfielder scored 14 goals and made 8 assists for the Canaries last season and it looks like he will grace the Premier League next season.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Vincent Janssen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
